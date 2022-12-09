Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 6.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 254,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,953,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

