Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

FRT opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

