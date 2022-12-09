Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

