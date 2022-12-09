First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 57,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,310,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

