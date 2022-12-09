First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 674,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.20% of First Republic Bank worth $1,347,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,583,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,905,000 after acquiring an additional 707,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC opened at $116.83 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $213.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.84.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

