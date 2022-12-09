Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Flowers Foods worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

