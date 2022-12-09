Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

