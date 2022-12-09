Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Forge Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 33,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,662 shares of company stock worth $108,548.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

