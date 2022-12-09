Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 5.9%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.35. 100,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,045,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Frontline Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its position in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.