Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 5.9%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.35. 100,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,045,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Frontline Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its position in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

