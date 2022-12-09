Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 5,538 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 5,538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,011.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,348,739.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 4,878 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $12,097.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $11,521.85.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $6,050.02.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 2.2 %

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

