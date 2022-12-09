FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Sells £31,800 in Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £31,800 ($38,775.76).

FW Thorpe Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFW opened at GBX 410 ($5.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 387.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,411.76. FW Thorpe Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335.38 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.10).

FW Thorpe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $3.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

