FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Realty Income Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE O opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.07. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

