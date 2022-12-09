FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By KeyCorp

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $15.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.59. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,630,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2,731.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 635,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 612,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

