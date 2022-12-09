FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.66. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $127.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

