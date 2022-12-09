FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Ituran Location and Control’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.10. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

