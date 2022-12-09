FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lowered by KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Shares of CRK opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,374,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.