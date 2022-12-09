FY2022 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Sunday, December 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

NYSE:DASH opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $171.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.