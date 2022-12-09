FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Lowered by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $12.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.76. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.10.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $319.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

