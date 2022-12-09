FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE KRG opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.