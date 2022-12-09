Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 731.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

