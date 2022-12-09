Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $92.71 on Thursday. Generac has a twelve month low of $89.90 and a twelve month high of $377.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $193.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.