General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in General Mills by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 36.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in General Mills by 106.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 83.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

