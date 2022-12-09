Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 5,965.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187,595 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Graphic Packaging worth $45,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,748,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after buying an additional 301,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,667.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $902,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.7 %

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

