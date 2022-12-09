Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.00. Guild shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 10 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Guild Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.12 million. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Guild by 0.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

