H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 16,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,904,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.
H World Group Trading Up 5.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
Further Reading
