Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 133.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.