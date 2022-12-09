Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 38,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,000,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
HMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
