Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 38,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,000,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

