HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.65 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

