HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

