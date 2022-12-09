HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.29. 3,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,123,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 12.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
