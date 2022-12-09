HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.29. 3,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,123,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 12.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HUTCHMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

