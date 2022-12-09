IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 30,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,022,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
