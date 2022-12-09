Insider Buying: First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Acquires £141,000.03 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,566,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £141,000.03 ($171,930.29).

LON 1SN opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.11) on Friday. First Tin Plc has a one year low of GBX 9.04 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 31.50 ($0.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.01. The firm has a market cap of £24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10.

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

