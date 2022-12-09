Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Up 3.9%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.76. 2,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 108,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIIN. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $550.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.