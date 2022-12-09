Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,945,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,029,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.11 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.