IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,726 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $46,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,759,000. Boston Partners raised its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.36. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

