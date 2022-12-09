iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 488.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 429.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,298 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.68 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

