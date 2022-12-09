Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.