Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Adecco Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adecco Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Adecco Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley cut Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

AHEXY stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

