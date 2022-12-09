Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Shares of Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 758826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Keras Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.19.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

