Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

