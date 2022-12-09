Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 52.57.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 28.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 31.84 and a 200-day moving average of 32.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 121.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

