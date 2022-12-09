Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.27

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

