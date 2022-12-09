Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 508628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$12.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.