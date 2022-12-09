Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Livent by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 147,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $24.31 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

