Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,013,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 147,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Livent by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Livent stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

