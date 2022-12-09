Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 5.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. 173,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,424,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Up 15.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

