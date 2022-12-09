Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.15

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.15 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 363225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Insiders have sold a total of 222,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,259 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.