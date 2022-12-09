Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.15

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.15 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 363225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.
Lundin Gold Trading Up 4.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.