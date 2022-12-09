Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 18,678 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $94,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

