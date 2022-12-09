Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 8,783,736 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,783,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $84,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $34,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $57,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.76 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

