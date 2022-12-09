Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 219,950 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,223,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of Old National Bancorp worth $77,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

